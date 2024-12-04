While Raiding a J6 Trespasser’s Home, an Agent Stole His Stuff

A former Houston-based FBI agent was convicted of stealing valuables and cash while searching a J6 trespasser’s home during a raid.

The FBI raids the homes of trespassers if they’re Trump supporters.

At that time, the agent stole cash and silver bars from the non-violent January 6 trespasser’s home, Alexander Fan, a college student.

The media labeled Mr. Fan a “rioter.”

Fan pled guilty to one count of unlawfully entering Sen. Schumer’s staff room in the Capitol. Obama Judge Mehta sentenced him to a year of probation. However, the charges were later dismissed at the prosecutor’s urging because Fan made efforts to stop others from entering and tried to clean up broken glass.

Mr. Fan accused the newly indicted FBI agent of stealing $2500 cash and silver bars, among other items, from his bedroom when he was arrested in Texas last June.

The FBI raided his home, confiscated property, and arrested him for trespassing. One of the agents stole from him as this extreme level of force was carried out. The agent was a felon, and the kid trespassed.

Nicholas Anthony Williams, 36, was indicted on January 31. He had worked in the Houston field office since 2019. He stole from several other residences during searches and used the stolen property or cash.

Williams was convicted of stealing several cell phones from the agency and lied about several fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Williams faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a possible fine of $250,000. His sentencing is currently set for Jan. 13, 2025.

The Agent Was Stealing the FBI’s Stuff Too

According to federal court documents, the first known instance of theft occurred on Dec. 16, 2020, when Williams embezzled and wrongfully converted $1,200 he obtained while executing a search warrant in Houston. The second known theft occurred on March 15, 2022, when Williams stole over $4,000 from a residence during a search warrant.

The third instance occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, when Williams took over $1,500 and several silver bars from a then-suspect being investigated for his role in the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Williams committed two more similar thefts in July and September of 2023.

Then he stole the FBI cell phones and lied about credit card charges.

This happened under the FBI’s proverbial noses while they hunted down college kids, grandmas, working men, doctors, and others who only trespassed. Then they slander them and call them rioters.

