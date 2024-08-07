Donald Trump Reacts to the Democrat Communist Ticket

Donald Trump is very happy with Kamala’s vice presidential pick. “There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner.”

The Fox News hosts on the morning show asked Donald Trump for his reaction to Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate.

“I can’t believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked,” the former president said.

Trump spoke about Walz asking him for help during the riots when his house or the governor’s mansion was surrounded by people waving American flags.

This is the guy who let anarchists and communists riot, commit arson and steal during the Floyd riots.

Trump said, “He’s a shocking pick, and I’m thrilled. I could not be more thrilled.”



The former president will look at Walz’s record on the campaign trail, “with no walls, no security, let everybody in.”…

“He’s very heavy into transgender, anything transgender, he thinks is great and he’s not where the country is on anything.

“Let me tell this… a shocking fact, and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people, and I think it’s very insulting to people that want security. I think it’s very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.

“There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner.”

