JD Vance Demolishes Fake Warrior Tim Walz

Walz Fibbed About His Rank And Backed Out of War

The Minnesota National Guard has confirmed that vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was demoted. This is not what’s in his official biography. More importantly, he backed out of war after preparing his men. He took off and left the Guard.

Walz boasted for years of having a higher National Guard rank than he retired after he was automatically demoted for failing to fulfill the obligations of his promotion. He also bailed out of his unit before deployment in Iraq.

While he temporarily held the title of Command Sergeant Major, he “retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy,” Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, the Minnesota National Guard’s State Public Affairs Officer, told Just the News.

The governor’s biography, published on the state’s official website, says that “Command Sergeant Major Walz” retired from the Minnesota National Guard in 2005. At the time, he was serving as one of the highest-ranking members of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion.

WOW! Destroying Tim Walz

At Least We Know He Sure Can Pick Advisors

But he’s not weird at all.

Hear from one of Tim Walz’s most trusted advisors who would likely be asked to serve in a Harris-Walz administration: “When I was pushing for the trans refuge bill he was right there with me.” pic.twitter.com/5zhjMka2JP — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 7, 2024

Another fact we haven’t mentioned is Walz wants to close GITMO, a very valuable military post in Cuba, and bring terrorists to the U.S. If they are in U.S. prisons, they will radicalize the population where possible.

Who do you think will be coming to visit the terrorists? We’d get all the terrorists’ baggage.