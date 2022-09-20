Lunatic Democrat Deliberately Murders an 18-Year-Old Republican

A Democrat named Shannon Brandt, 41 years of age, admitted to deliberately murdering 18-year-old Caylor Ellingson in McHenry, North Dakota. Brandt chased him down with his car and ran over him.

Caylor called his mother to come get him because he was being chased up and down the streets. When she got there, her son was already dead.

The coward behind the wheel ran him down and then fled the scene. Then he called 911.

“He was the one who called 911 to report the crash,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind.

The reason for the murder was the boy was a Republican. The lunatic told the dispatcher that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.”

Brandt said the boy was calling people to come to get Brandt after a political argument.

Ellingson’s mom told police her son called her just before the crash, asking if she knew Brandt, which she does. She does not believe her son knew him.

“We are still trying to determine what, exactly, transpired at the time of the crash and prior to that as well,” explained Niewind.

Police say Brandt was drunk when he hit and killed Ellingson with his SUV.

“We do not know of any witnesses. We are still making attempts to interview potential witnesses from the street dance, people that were present prior to the crash happening,” Niewind said.

A judge ordered Brandt held on $50,000, to which he objected, saying he’s not a flight risk.

“I have a job, a life, and a house, and things I don’t want to see go by the wayside — a family that are very important to me,” Brandt told the judge.

He should have thought of that while chasing the boy down to kill him. Caylor had a life too. He doesn’t even realize how evil his actions were. The vile rhetoric from Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is making all Republicans appear to be white supremacists and terrorists. It must stop. If you’ll remember, Project Veritas released a leaked DHS bulletin on “domestic violent extremists” in the wake of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Florida residence. The DHS told its agents that Americans who discuss topics such as “government overreach” and “election fraud” are a threat. Instead of behaving normally and campaigning like normal people, Democrats are painting all Republicans as terrorists, all parents who disagree with them at Board meetings as terrorists. They’ve gone to the dark side.

Related