This Is What We Know About Joe Biden’s Possible Dementia

The following clip is a great video about Joe Biden’s possible dementia. It explains exactly what is happening to Joe Biden for those who haven’t been exposed to someone with dementia. He doesn’t address it from a partisan point of view.

It’s worth watching right to the end and is extremely informative about the process of dementia:

WAS JOE BIDEN EVER FIT TO BE PRESIDENT?

Barack Obama’s former physician of twenty-two years didn’t think Joe Biden was in good health in 2019. Specifically, he said, “he is not a healthy guy,” after reading his medical report, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.

In 2019, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said he has A-fib, takes two prescription medications, has reflux, high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, and various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries. He has a history of brain aneurysms, with two in 1988, one of which almost killed him.

He also had prostate surgery and a gall bladder removed.

Dr. O’Connor did not deal with Biden’s obvious cognitive issues and potential dementia. He said he was fit to serve. Many thought that he was not.

Joe Biden had two brain surgeries to repair brain aneurysms in 1988, one in February and another in May. His neurosurgeon gave Biden less than a 50% chance of making a full recovery.

Biden has since acquired a reputation for blathering, loquaciousness, and deviation from prepared remarks. The New York Times wrote that Biden had “weak filters” that made him “capable of blurting out pretty much anything.”

Those are signs of dementia.

THE CHANCES OF FULL RECOVERY FROM THE 1988 SURGERIES

CNS News reported a story Biden told before a White House audience. Describing the surgeries for his two aneurysms, he said, “they take a saw, and they cut your head off,” and “they literally had to take the top of my head off.”

When he was being wheeled into surgery, Biden said he asked the neurosurgeon, “What are my chances of getting off this table completely normal?”

According to Biden, in 2013, the surgeon told Biden his chance of being completely normal was in the 35 to 50 percent range.

“The only totally un-chartered portion of the universe is the brain,” Biden said at the time. “You know, as we used to say in the Senate, excuse the point of personal privilege here: I had two cranial aneurysms, and they literally had to take the top of my head off. I mean, they take a saw, and they cut your head off, and go in to find the artery that is–one was leaking, the other that hadn’t before it burst.”

“Those of you who are docs know every profession has their sick jokes,” said Biden. “The joke among docs is: How do you know someone’s had a cranial aneurysm? On the autopsy table. Only 20 percent of the people have it even get to the table.”

THE ANEURYSMS AND THE HEART CONDITION

In addition to the two brain aneurysms, Biden has a heart condition that makes the muscle beat too fast, causing dizziness and confusion.

A top cardiologist told MailOnline that both conditions are linked to memory difficulties, confusion, and dementia.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, an NHS consultant and expert in evidence-based medicine, said: “Certainly there’s a link [between the conditions and cognitive decline].

“But just as a doctor observing him, given his medical history and age, I’m worried about early onset dementia.

“I would be worried about anyone exhibiting issues with recall and memory at Joe Biden’s age.”

So, what do you think? Dementia? We’d like to read your comments below.

