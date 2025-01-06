Donald Trump Responds to Biden’s “Smooth Transition”

Trump slammed the administration’s efforts to stop his agenda by making the transition as difficult as possible.

Joe Biden’s puppeteers, Democrats, have made the transition to a Trump administration hard while claiming Biden is making it easy. Biden is so far gone he could well think he is making it easy.

Banning Energy

Today, Biden closed off almost all available federal waters to offshore oil and gas drilling.

“I see it just came over that Biden has banned all oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of US coastal territory. It’s just ridiculous, I’ll un-ban it immediately, I have the right to un-ban it immediately, what’s he doing? Why is he doing it?” Trump said. “You know we have something that nobody else has. Nobody has to the extent we have it, and it’ll be more by the time we finish because I’ll be able to expand.”

Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt, “We have oil and gas at a level that nobody else has, and we’re going to take advantage of it. When I see somebody saying he’s going to ban 625 million acres, he doesn’t know what that is; he doesn’t even know what 625 million acres would look like, and we can’t let that happen to our country. It’s really our greatest economic asset, and we’re not going to let that happen to our country.”

“But you’re giving up the biggest assets that we have. I mean all of that, if you haven’t looked at it on a map, what 625 million acres is, he’s is giving this all up,” Trump said. “The good news is I can change it immediately; it’ll be changed on day one.”

Two days ago, Bidenistas ordered the elimination of natural gas tankless heaters.

The Biden crew is spending every possible dollar as quickly as possible and sold much of the border wall. NGO allies on the Left are preparing lawsuits on a range of issues.

The borders are wide open. Rachel Levine removed age limits for mutilating children. Democrats are escalating wars at every opportunity.

Of course, we have the fake 34 felonies on January 10th. Who knows what Democrats and the media will do with that?

There is much more, so who can blame Trump for being angry?

Trump-‘s Response

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes. Fear not; these “Orders” will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!”

