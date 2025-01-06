Nasty Joe Snaps at Reporters While Boasting

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says of Vice President Joe Biden.

Even in his semi-dementia state, Joe Biden can’t help but show his true colors as he brags to reporters about knowing more foreign leaders than “any of you have ever met in your whole goddam life!” Yeah, you do great, Joe. You’re the best.

John Ratcliffe explains in the clip below that dementia is something we have seen for years. He also said the mess in Ukraine is Joe’s fault. And Joe has never been right.

Hopefully, this is the end of the Obama reign. We don’t think anyone doubts Barack Obama’s fingerprints are all over this administration, along with the others involved, and we all know who they are.

Chuck Schumer thinks Joe is still sharp, and to prove it, he said Joe has been an extraordinary president. He knows as well as anyone that Joe was only a figurehead.

They should have challenged him and asked him to name them pic.twitter.com/DQwR5VJl1J — Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 6, 2025

Apple’s Tim Cook joined the tech crowd and is giving $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee. They want in on the Trump administration.

It’s a very different tack from the first go-round.

It won’t be an easy four years, but many people say they finally feel free. The Democrat administration was suffocatingly controlling.

The Election has been certified:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris becomes the 1st woman to certify her own election loss pic.twitter.com/NmMQFWtEo1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2025

