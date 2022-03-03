Donald Trump Responds to J6 Witch Hunters on Latest Allegations

Earlier today, news came out that a filing by the J6 witch hunt committee claimed yet again that Donald Trump committed crimes in a scheme to steal the election. The filing was just in response to a lawsuit by an attorney who advised Donald Trump on how to proceed legally to contest election 2020.

The attorney is John Eastman. Recently, Tucker interviewed Eastman who said the Left is trying to bankrupt him.

Donald Trump responded to the latest news filler:

