Melinda Gates Divorced Partly Over “Abhorrent….Evil Personified” Jeffrey Epstein

Melinda Gates, ex-wife of Big Tech mogul, Bill Gates said in an interview that aired On CBS Thursday that her ex-husband’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was one of the multiple causes of their divorce.

“It was many things. But I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” Melinda Gates said in the interview with Gayle King of “CBS Mornings.”

“I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. Because I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she said.

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward, actually,” she said. “So, my heart breaks for these young women, because that’s how I felt? And here I’m an older woman? My God, I feel terrible for those young women. It’s awful.”

She wouldn’t comment on what the friendship meant but she made it clear how she felt.

King asked about an affair he allegedly had and Melinda said she thought they worked through some of it. But eventually, she realized the relationship wasn’t healthy. They now have a “friendly” working relationship.

