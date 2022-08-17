Donald Trump Responds to the Cheney Loss in Wyoming

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., responded on TruthSocial to the carpetbagger Liz Cheney defeat in a state that holds the Cheney name in high regard.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” Trump wrote. “This is a wonderful result for America and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.”

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” he continued. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you, WYOMING!”

Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a “tiny” crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!

I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!

Donald Trump Jr. also responded on TruthSocial.

