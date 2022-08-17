Hasta la Vista, Baby! Liz Cheney Lost Her Primary

Thank you Wyoming!!!

Cheney was roundly defeated by Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former Republican National Committee (RNC) member who was endorsed by Trump last year.

NBC News and CBS News called the race shortly after 10 p.m. ET. The vote was officially called at 10:21 pm. With 25% of the vote in, Cheney had 31% and her opponent Harriet Hageman had nearly 59%.

Hageman will be the heavy favorite to succeed Cheney.

Of the ten House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump, four opted not to run for reelection this year, while four others — including Cheney — have lost renomination to Trump-backed challengers. Only two have survived primary challengers so far: Reps. David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.).

Trump didn’t try to run anyone against Valadao, and Newhouse had a spoiler run in the race to take some of his competition, Loren Culp’s votes.

Cheney’s primary loss is a particularly symbolic victory for Trump. After Cheney voted to impeach the former president last year, she fiendishly attempted to destroy him. She’s still at it. Her father recorded an ad for her in which he nearly said they wanted to destroy Donald Trump.

Now she will either show up on MSNBC or CNN, or she’ll run for President to try and get some Trump votes should he run.

