Read Biden’s Lips on Tanks, Weapons on Trains: World War III

The White House had pledged not to go to tanks, heavier weapons on planes and trains to Ukraine. Biden made it clear that it would lead to World War III. Yet, he now plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks and heavier weapons to Ukraine as he ramps up artillery production. The Department of Defense reportedly plans to undergo its most “aggressive modernization effort” in nearly 40 years, according to an army report seen by the New York Times, as the Pentagon aims to boost weapons production for Ukraine. (see the clip below.) They’re increasing artillery production sixfold. It sounds like a hot war with Russia, a nuclear nation, while our leaders are the same people who destroyed Afghanistan. The effort will apparently include the expansion of factories and the engagement of new producers in order to achieve a 500% boost in artillery shell production within two years. Two years? Where will the money come from? They even have a fifteen year artillery production modernization plan. It’s noted that such a move would push conventional ammunition production to levels not seen since the Korean War in the early 1950s.

Read my lips, “World War III.”

Russia is planning a massive offensive to end the war in Ukraine. It doesn’t sound like the tanks will come in time.

IT WILL TAKE “MANY MONTHS”

Kirby, as reliable a spokesperson as Karine Jean-Pierre explained the change, if you can even explain a push toward World War III:

“We have been, from the beginning of this war now 11 months ago, have been evolving the capabilities we’re providing with Ukraine, with the conditions on the ground,” Kirby told a press briefing shortly after US President Joe Biden announced he would dispatch 31 tanks to Kiev, as US tax dollars are assigned to artillery production over the next 15 years without American citizens having any say..

“What’s changed… are the conditions on the ground and the kinds of fighting that the Russians are doing right now, and the kinds of fighting, more importantly, that we believe the Ukrainians are going to need to be capable of in the weeks and months ahead, well into 2023,” Kirby went on, apparently referring to an anticipated offensive by Ukrainian forces.

The tanks themselves will not get transferred to Ukraine at once, he noted, adding that they will make it into the country in “many months.” At the same time, the training of Ukrainian crews to operate the 62-ton behemoths is set to begin shortly.

Russia is closing in on Ukrainian forces from the North, South and East.

