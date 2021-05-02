Donald Trump saves the special election in TX 06- Kinzinger the big loser









Representative Ron Wright died earlier this year and his death led to a special election. Twenty-three candidates ran for his seat: 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, 1 libertarian, 1 independent.

The congressional district (CD-06) runs from southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area to rural Ellis and Navarro counties. President Trump won the district in 2020 by three points.

Donald Trump’s candidate, Ron Wright’s wife, just won.

The race was close and Trump put her over the top. Susan Wright serves on the Texas State Republican Executive Committee.

Trump stepped into the race at the end and endorsed Susan Wright. She won last night.

The awful RINO Adam Kinzinger backed an anti-Trump candidate Michael Wood and Wood came in towards the back of the line.

Adam Kinzinger spent BIG money in Texas 6 on a never-Trump candidate and got crushed. Made my day.

Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will go into a run-off. The seat stays Republican.

FINAL TX-06 RESULTS

Republican Total: 61.9%

Democrat Total: 36.8%

Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey, both Republicans, advance to the runoff election later this month.

I’m truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I’m so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again. #TX06 pic.twitter.com/3YBpLnlvLE — Susan Wright (@SusanWrightTX6) April 26, 2021

Related