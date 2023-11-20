Donald Trump Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol

Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council thanked President Trump on Sunday for serving Thanksgiving dinner to his fellow agents, shaking every person’s hand.

“I’ve seen a lot of selflessness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single person’s hand that came through the line. I’ve never seen that before.” Judd said.

“He was willing to take a picture with every single person, even though his only staff was telling him not to. He was willing to do that.” Judd continued.

“He truly cares about this country. He truly cares about the men and women in law enforcement in the military and he’s shown that every single day.” Judd said.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the next president of the United States President Donald Trump.” Judd continued.

NEW: National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd thanks Trump for serving Texas agents lunch, says he has never seen someone take the time to shake every person’s hand that came through the line. “I’ve seen a lot of selfness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single… pic.twitter.com/46qm1YhsJL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

Related