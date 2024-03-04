Donald Trump Shines in Adversity

Even in the face of great adversity and a RICO case, only Donald Trump can get a laugh out of the situation.

“I was indicted by Fani in Georgia… her lover, Nathan Wade, and they hired him for almost a million dollars because of his great, great experience,” Trump said.

“He had experience in something else. You know, a lot of experience. And at that, I’m quite sure he was very good based on the fact that she called him 2000 times,” Trump said.

NEW: Donald Trump suggests the only thing prosecutor Nathan Wade is good at is pounding Fani Willis because she called him “2000 times.” Remarkable. “I was indicted by Fani in Georgia… her lover, Nathan Wade, and they hired him for almost a million dollars because of his… pic.twitter.com/27uQLUY8oG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 3, 2024

