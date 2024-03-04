Donald Trump Shines in Adversity

Even in the face of great adversity and a RICO case, only Donald Trump can get a laugh out of the situation.
“I was indicted by Fani in Georgia… her lover, Nathan Wade, and they hired him for almost a million dollars because of his great, great experience,” Trump said.
“He had experience in something else. You know, a lot of experience. And at that, I’m quite sure he was very good based on the fact that she called him 2000 times,” Trump said.
Trump was a good president for 2 years. Then the Dems interfered so much that despite how well he performed it was hard to accomplish much.
He needs a real full term.
As noted he handles adversity well, and has done so for decades. In part he uses a great sense of humor.
One thing he needs to do, is to present himself in such a maner that he does not feel the hubris narrative.
Does not matter how he presents himself…the media attacks him no matter how he comes across. It is so blatantly obvious one wonders if the population in general has lost ALL their cognitive acumen…