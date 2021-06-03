Donald Trump slams Fauci, says CCP should pay $10 trillion to the world



















Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted infectious disease bureaucrat and White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci for doling out misinformation on the coronavirus pandemic. He also demanded China pay the United States and the world $10 trillion for ”the death and destruction they have caused.”

In statements issued on his Save America website, Trump laid into Fauci after the release of the Fauci emails.

”After seeing the emails, our Country is fortunate I didn’t do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do,” Trump stated.

”For instance, I closed our Borders to China very early despite his not wanting them closed. The Democrats and the Fake News Media even called me a ‘xenophobe.’ In the end, we saw this was a life-saving decision, and likewise with closing our borders to Europe, specifically to certain heavily infected countries.

”I was later given credit, even by ‘Tony,’ for saving hundreds of thousands of lives. Dr. Fauci also didn’t put an emphasis on speed of vaccine production because he thought it would take 3, 4, or maybe even 5 years to create. I got it done in less than 9 months with Operation Warp Speed. In retrospect, the vaccine is saving the world.

”Then, I placed the greatest bet in history. We ordered billions of dollars’ worth of vaccines before we knew it even worked. Had that not been done, our wonderful vaccines would not have been administered until October of this year. No one would’ve had the shot that has now saved the world and millions of lives!”

Trump also derided Fauci for his initial advice that masks would be unhelpful against the virus, only to say something totally different later on.

”Dr. Fauci was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be helpful. He then changed his mind completely and became a radical masker!” Trump stated.

He demanded answers on funding of the Wuhan lab. The former President said he was right from the beginning about the “China Virus coming from the Wuhan lab.”

Trump lamented that it is only now that ”everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” he wrote.

”The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!”

By way of contrast, here’s our teleprompter-dependent president taking credit for the vaccine and ignoring the CCP controversy:

Pres. Joe Biden praises national vaccine rollout, saying 52% of adults are now fully vaccinated—including 75% of all seniors: "It's clearer than ever—the more people we get vaccinated, the more success we're going to have in our fight against this virus." https://t.co/xn2o1BCprL pic.twitter.com/3eWRtU0AlZ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2021

Related

















