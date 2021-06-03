Dems go nuts over gossip about Trump returning to presidency in August



















#TrumpIsNotWell has trended on Twitter for hours because biased Charles Cooke confirmed that Maggie Haberman is right saying Trump thinks he will be reinstated in August.

Donald Trump wouldn’t think that. There is no such thing as being reinstated. The whole fake news story, a specialty of Maggie Haberman’s, is absurd.

If you go to Cooke’s article at National Review, you will find it’s all opinion backed up by his alleged anonymous sources. He is backing Haberman who also used anonymous sources.

This is confirmation? You just have to take their word for it.

Actually, I heard Joseph Goebbels confirmed it too.

Bill O’Reilly just met with Donald Trump and he said Trump didn’t say a word about being “reinstated.” Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump laughed it off on Fox & Friends.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know” — Lara Trump pic.twitter.com/7AUI8HfsmP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2021

THE MEDIA NEEDS DONALD TRUMP

This is the media starving for Donald Trump news because they’re nothing without him. They ain’t got nothing else, you know, man. Biden‘s a bore at best.

Cable, including Fox News, which is the highest-rated, are shedding viewers.

Without Trump to trash, the fake news people — propagandists — have nothing else to say. If they actually reported the news, Americans would be horrified by the border, the Fauci emails, the murders in Chicago and our other Democrat cities, the homeless situation, the failure of our judicial system, the truth about what they are planning for policing and our elections, and so much more. Oh, and they want your guns so you can’t defend yourself as the country becomes more dangerous.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know” — Lara Trump pic.twitter.com/7AUI8HfsmP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2021

THE LEFT IS VILE

This is a sample of the gossip mongers of the Left.

Perv-enablers:

#TrumpIsNotWell: “Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.” https://t.co/2UvFbDkdTO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 3, 2021

A rep who thinks it’s okay to spread rumors and damage a person’s reputation with no facts:

We have known for quite some time that #TrumpIsNotWell. But most @GOP legislators are not delusional. Their promotion of the #BigLie is a conscious decision to lie to the American people and to erode our democracy. And they still can’t identify who stole the election. https://t.co/IgSRMo8c7f — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 3, 2021

We are often asked: Is Trump delusional or just a talented gaslighter? He’s both. To those who know him, the “scale of his delusion is quite startling.” He appears to really believe he will be reinstated by these “recounts.” https://t.co/Si6vkiNfak — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 3, 2021

They think they can diagnose him:

#trumpisnotwell is the most evergreen hashtag ever, but his mental illness isn’t the worst part: it’s that he is surrounded by people who nurture his sociopathy.https://t.co/fsZoYvchSk — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 3, 2021

Related

















