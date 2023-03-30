House GOP Blasts Biden for Attacking US Oil While Pushing Saudi Oil

Rep. Scalise blasted Joe Biden for his attack on US oil. He said, “He’s not against oil; he’s just against American oil.”

As he said, he flew to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil.

House Bill to Unleash Fossil Fuels

NBC News reports that House Republicans will soon approve an energy package that would undo most of Biden’s climate change agenda.

The bill would “sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. It also would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in products such as electric vehicles, computers and cellphones.”

Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1.

[H.R. 1 was the horrendous Democrat bill that abolished voter ID, among other vote-destroying initiatives.]

“Families are struggling because of President Biden’s war on American energy,″ said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., one of the bill’s main authors. “We have way too many energy resources here in America to be relying on hostile nations and paying (high prices) at the pump.″

The Bill Is Exactly What the USA Needs

It won’t pass now, but it will if we win in 2024.

“I don’t know what more I can do and how easy…I would bring the lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants!” McCarthy said about his efforts to secure a meeting with Joe Biden.


