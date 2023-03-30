House GOP Blasts Biden for Attacking US Oil While Pushing Saudi Oil

Rep. Scalise blasted Joe Biden for his attack on US oil. He said, “He’s not against oil; he’s just against American oil.”

As he said, he flew to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more oil.

🔥🔥🔥 @SteveScalise: “There’s no solar panels on the wings of Air Force One. It takes jet fuel. [Biden] flew to Saudi Arabia and he begged Saudi to produce more oil.” “He’s not against oil, he’s just against American oil!”pic.twitter.com/CkXfl2ugrn — GOP (@GOP) March 30, 2023

House Bill to Unleash Fossil Fuels

NBC News reports that House Republicans will soon approve an energy package that would undo most of Biden’s climate change agenda.

The bill would “sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. It also would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in products such as electric vehicles, computers and cellphones.”

Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1.

[H.R. 1 was the horrendous Democrat bill that abolished voter ID, among other vote-destroying initiatives.]

“Families are struggling because of President Biden’s war on American energy,″ said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., one of the bill’s main authors. “We have way too many energy resources here in America to be relying on hostile nations and paying (high prices) at the pump.″

The Bill Is Exactly What the USA Needs

It won’t pass now, but it will if we win in 2024.

“If you just replaced one year of the Russian natural gas to Europe, we would have lower emissions by 218 million tons, and that can take place if the president would sign this bill.” – @SpeakerMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/G7afbgkcA3 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 30, 2023

Biden Rules Like a Dictator, Is That What Americans Want?

Joe Biden claims he doesn’t know what he’d meet with House Republicans on regarding the nation’s $32 trillion debt. How about we stop increasing our debt for starters? The @freedomcaucus‘ spending cuts proposal in addition to my 500+ spending cut bills would help. pic.twitter.com/MARzkhwJ9r — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 29, 2023

Biased Media Tried to Harass McCarthy, And He turned It on Biden

“I don’t know what more I can do and how easy…I would bring the lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants!” McCarthy said about his efforts to secure a meeting with Joe Biden.

.@SpeakerMcCarthy on wanting to meet with President Biden: “I would bring lunch to the White House, I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants. It doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes to meet.” pic.twitter.com/C5KA6JlBnQ — CSPAN (@cspan) March 30, 2023

