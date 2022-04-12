Donald Trump Statement on Proof of Election Fraud

Former President Donald Trump issued a new statement on what he says is proof of election fraud.

“This is 100% conclusive and determinative evidence,” he wrote at Save America. “When will the Republicans finally act? Not only was the 2020 Election Rigged, but they’ll do it again. Leadership, for once, must step up to the plate, and hit the ball out of the park..”

Watch the clips:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “This is 100% conclusive and determinative evidence. When will the Republicans finally act. Not only was the 2020 Election Rigged, but they’ll do it again. Leadership, for once, must step up to the plate and hit the ball out of the park… pic.twitter.com/NSXs4G24NU — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 12, 2022

Watch the full episode “How They Did It — True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips on The Charlie Kirk Show” here:https://t.co/CXanhRaFKp% — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 12, 2022

