Unelected Gov Hochul Hogs the Mic at Presser for Subway Attack

During a press conference this morning on the subway shootings, the Police Commissioner gave a very professional, succinct and factual account of what took place during the shooting attack on a Brooklyn New York subway this morning.

The Commissioner then began to introduce the Fire Commissioner when Hochul interrupted to get to the mic and be seen on TV.

The unelected Governor Kathy Hochul then gave a stump speech.

Hochul is part of the problem when it comes to New York City crime. Her pro-criminal and anti- bail policies at the state level foster crime.

Her speech was nonsense. People want to know what the situation is, and don’t need to hear her screaming into the mic about her administration doing something about crime in the future.

The woman’s shrieky, if nothing else.

“We say no more. No more mass shootings. No more creating heartbreak for people … It has to end and it ends now. We are sick and tired”: New York Gov. Hochul speaks at a briefing after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/Um7slTo4bH — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2022

Here’s more from her claiming she won’t govern by press conference as she governs by press conference.

“To the people who live on streets like these throughout the city of New York…my administration will not govern by press conference.” @GovKathyHochul responding to #IdaAftermath in New York City and how she’s forging a new era in governing our state. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/XmyTpuCtCR — ️‍ (@joshiku) September 2, 2021

