Donald Trump tells Republicans how to stop these votes









Former President Trump said in a new interview that Republicans need "stronger" and "better" leadership than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He also gave them one idea on how to stop these bills.

“I think we need better leadership than Mitch McConnell and stronger leadership,” Trump said while appearing on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast.

“I mean, he can’t rein in his own people. We have the Mitt Romneys of the world and, you know, the Ben Sasses of the world. These are not good for the Republican Party,” the former president added, referring to Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Trump and McConnell have well-publicized issues with each other that we won’t report here except to say they no longer have a working relationship.

Trump said on the podcast that he doesn’t want to talk to McConnell.

“Look, he’s hanging by a thread right now with respect to the filibuster. And if they get the filibuster, he’s hanging on [Democratic Sen.] Joe Manchin, who always goes with the Democrats,” Trump said.

He also said that Republicans could “not show up” in order to prevent any vote on the parliamentary procedure.

Then he said explained how Republicans can stop these votes. If true, do it.

“If the Republicans don’t show up, in other words, there’s no vote, as I understand, in a 50-50 Senate, as I understand it the vice presidential vote doesn’t count in that case. So they can’t get that through.”

