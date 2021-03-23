Leaked email calls for staff to refer to admin as ‘Biden-Harris Administration’









The website ‘Outspoken,’ a conservative, freedom-fighting LGBT run-site, secured a leaked email from an employee of a federal government agency exposing the White House shift toward a new communication strategy as Kamala Harris nips at the heels of wobbly Joe Biden for the presidency.

The directive in the email was to refer to the administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” instead of the “Biden Administration:”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold.

That’s not a surprise to anyone paying attention. If you feel you’ve been played and this was the goal all along, you are not alone.

The very unlikeable Kamala Harris votes like a communist to the Left of Bernie Sanders. Sanders can call himself a liberal or a Democrat Socialist, but he is a communist.

The email:



None of this should come as a surprise. They have done this from the beginning, and Biden has several times referred to Harris as the President.

Harris, the female Obama, has always been the choice of Barack and Michelle Obama, but only managed 0% as a presidential candidate.

In our new Banana Republic, our leaders are chosen by the powerful.

Outspoken put this screenshot up showing the new appellation. No administration has been described in this way.

