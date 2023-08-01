Donald Trump to Face Another Federal Indictment for J6

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Apparently, telling people to march peacefully and patriotically isn’t good enough. He did also say, “Fight Like Hell, which he meant as an expression for peaceful protest.

He was indicted on four conspiracy charges. More on the next post. The charges are: conspiracy to defraud the US government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and witness tampering.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Trump guy
Guest
Trump guy
1 hour ago

JACK SMITH IS THE KIND OF TO BLACKMAIL HIS OWN CHILDREN FOR SEX.

0
Reply
RONALD HARMS
Guest
RONALD HARMS
1 hour ago

FJB and every criminal running the country right now.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz