Huge News! Trump J6 Indictment Live Here, Read the Indictment

Updated with Donald J. Trump’s statement at 5:42 pm

Former President Donald Trump was indicted today and must appear in a D.C. Federal Court on Thursday at 4 pm. They could imprison him now or in the future. These charges are very serious.

There are allegedly six unidentified co-conspirators; four are attorneys. One is a political consultant. No one knows if they are indicted or will cooperate with the DOJ.

Co-conspirators include: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and unknown are co-conspirators 1, 2, and 3.

The other co-conspirators: Jeff Clark, Kenneth Chesebro, Unknown, are co-conspirators 4,5,6.

Others have been indicted, but we don’t know who yet.

The letter also mentioned three federal statutes, including conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under color of law, and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant, sources familiar with the matter said.

Read the indictment here or below.

LIVE

Jack Smith spoke earlier and aired on Agenda Free TV:

A grand jury in D.C. is not made of Donald J. Trump’s peers, and they indicted him today. Trump is indicted for protesting “unlawfully” and trying to find votes dishonestly. They claim Donald Trump subverted the election with alternate electors – subvert means “overthrow.”

As I said yesterday, based on the information about Joe Biden that came out yesterday, we knew Mr. Trump would be indicted today.

In the coming weeks, Donald Trump is expected to be indicted in Georgia for racketeering.

READ THE INDICTMENT

gov.uscourts.dcd.258149.1.0_1 by M Dowling on Scribd

READ DONALD J. TRUMP’S STATEMENT AT 5:42 PM ET

