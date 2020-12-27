Donald Trump was right again, this time about UV light and Coronavirus

UV light kills 99% of the coronavirus, just as Donald Trump suggested. He was mocked for it.

Ultraviolet radiation is a common method of killing bacteria and viruses. Now, researchers from Tel Aviv University have proven that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, can be killed efficiently, quickly, and cheaply using ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) at specific frequencies. The Jerusalem Post reports.

“We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light,” said Prof. Hadas Mamane, head of the Environmental Engineering Program at Tel Aviv University’s School of Mechanical Engineering, who led the study with Prof. Yoram Gerchman and Dr. Michal Mandelboim.

She said that the UV-LED bulbs require less than half a minute to destroy more than 99.9% of the coronaviruses.

The study is the first of its kind in the world. An article about it was published earlier this month in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology.

TRUMP TOLD THEM, AND THEY MOCKED HIM

In April, President Trump’s advisor suggested that bleach and disinfectants kill the virus. Likewise, sunlight is a disinfectant.

The President asked if there is a way to get UV light into someone through their skin. There actually is. They actually use a UV light on some cancers, but that’s not the point. The President was not suggesting people do it. He very clearly said the experts need to test it.

Biden weighed in:

UV light? Injecting disinfectant? Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020