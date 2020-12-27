Warnock and Ossoff have a stunning amount of campaign funds

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock shattered fundraising records by hauling in more than $100 million each in the past two months,” according to Politico.

Ossoff and Warnock, the two Democrat candidates in the Georgia runoff elections for U.S. Senate, are receiving an alarmingly large amount of campaign cash.

The funds are coming in from all over the country. The Left wants to tell Georgia how to live.

Politico reports that the two Democrats shattered fundraising records by hauling in more than $100 million each in the past two months. It’s a great deal more than GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as we approach the January 6 runoff.

The Dem Senate candidates are getting the funds from online donors across the country.

Ossoff became the best-funded Senate candidate in history, hauling in $106.8 million in two months. The Democrat spent $93.5 million from Oct. 15 through Dec. 16, and ended that period with $17.5 million in the bank for the closing weeks of the runoff, Politico reports.

Perdue, his opponent, raised $68 million over the same time period. The Republicans spent nearly $58 million and had $16 million in the bank.

Warnock outraised Loeffler by a significant margin as well.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a large chunk came from Commiefornia. Much of that outside money comes from donors whose identities remain undisclosed, the LA Times reports.

All four candidates have raised much of their money out of state, with California the largest source.

Do I smell Hollywood trying to tell Georgians how to live? They hate Georgia’s pro-life stance, among other issues.