This is everything we know about the Nashville bombing and suspect

The man the FBI is currently investigating in the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville is named Anthony Quinn Warner. No one is in custody and the police are telling people there is no longer any threat. Human tissue was found in the RV that blew up or near the vehicle.

CNN reported that it knocked out much of the region’s wireless service. Authorities are investigating whether it was the bomber’s target.

A chilling warning went off for roughly fifteen minutes before the bomb went off. It looked like the perpetrator did not want to harm anyone.

The bomb was located just outside the backdoor of the AT&T building. It caused a great deal of damage, interrupting service extensively. AT&T won’t say if the alarm tech/former computer tech was a former employee or contractor.

FEAR OF 5G AS A MOTIVE

According to journalist David Begnaud, a CBS News national correspondent, “At least 2 tips were called in to @FBI about Warner, prior to the explosion.” What those tips said has not yet been released.

WSMV-TV’s Jeremy Finley is reporting that “FBI agents spent the days at another location today besides searching the home of Anthony Warner, pursuing tips that he was paranoid about 5g spying on Americans.”

A LONER?

The 63-year-old Warner appears to have been a loner, unmarried, and no children. He lost his father in 2011 and his brother to cancer in 2018. His brother also appeared to have left no public mark. In the 1970s, he had a felony arrest record for drugs.

Mr. Warner does not have a voting record. He was described by a neighbor as a white male with a “slight” build, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with “grayish hair, kind of long.” He would smile and say, ‘hi, but that’s all.

Warner does not appear to have a social media presence.

HIS HOME AND THE RV

The FBI converged on his home:

Photos from Google maps show an RV in the backyard of his home — former home — that looks exactly like the RV that blew up. Neighbors confirmed that it looked just like Warner’s RV.

HE GAVE HIS HOME AWAY IN NOVEMBER

His former home, worth about $89,000 was gifted to a woman named Michelle Swing via a quit claim deed. Warner lived there from the 1980s through 2020. The Daily Mail contacted her and she said she knew nothing about the transfer. The outlet called her Lisa Swing. That type of transfer does not require the recipient sign anything or even know about it.

A second property at a different address on Bakertown Road was previously transferred to Swing via quit claim deed in November 2020. First, the property belonged to Warner’s parents. It was quit claimed to his brother, and then to Anthony Q. Warner, who quit claimed it to Swing. See the second record here. In March 2019, Swing quit claimed the property to a woman named Betty Lane.

There is no indication that the women were involved in the bombing.

HIS MOTHER GAVE A SWAB TO THE FBI

Mr. Warner has a sister, a nephew, and a mother who are living. Catherine Herridge, a reporter with CBS News, shared on Twitter that authorities’ “leading theory” is that the suspect was “killed in the Nashville explosion. DNA tests on remains found at scene are being conducted to determine if they belong to suspect or someone else + Fed agents searching home person of interest.”

Warner’s mother has given a swab to test her DNA to compare it to the tissue found at the bombing site.

IT WAS A ONE-OFF EVENT

Nashville Mayor John Cooper previously called the bombing a “one-off event.”

“As for the explosion, we’ve got great people working on it, and we’ll get to the bottom of it,” he said in a news conference. “It seems intentional, but I think it’s just a one-off event, and people should not be concerned about it. But in a year that has had everything else, let’s add an explosion to it.”

WKRN-TV reported in a live broadcast that a message was “playing from the RV” before the blast. The video below captures a message urging people to evacuate. The police chief said in a news conference that the RV’s recording included a countdown that started at 15 minutes, urging people to evacuate and telling them how much time they had to do so.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now. This area must be evacuated now,” a woman’s recorded voice says in a monotone voice in the video.

When the explosion went off, it “knocked one of our officers to the ground,” the police spokesman said. No officers were severely hurt. One suffered temporary hearing loss. “There were a number of officers working a call when the explosion occurred,” he said. Officers were “conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure there’s no one in need of help.”

THE GUNSHOTS BEFORE THE BOMB

People heard what sounded like gunshots before the bombing. It is possible the gunfire was on the audio warning about the bomb going off.

Warner, who ran a private electronics business that specializes in custom alarms, jibes with the evacuation alarm that went off before the RV exploded.

THE STRANGE COINCIDENCE

Tariq Nasheed, a sometimes conspiracy theorist, pointed out a more than decades-old connection to Dominion. They owned it in 2007 and it is now owned by MTL Leasing LLC.

MORE VIDEOS

Local and federal agents are here at a home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road, an FBI spokesman here told me.

