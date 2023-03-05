UK Health Secretary in 2020: “When Do We Deploy the New Variant”

I didn’t post this earlier because I thought it was a fraud, but The Daily Star UK is also posting it. The Star reports Matt Hancock, the former UK health secretary, hatched a plan called Project Fear to “frighten the pants off” the public. He wanted to “deploy” a new COVID variant. He wasn’t going to create it, just say it.

According to the Telegraph, the purpose was to get people to stick to lockdown restrictions.

The messages came before the third national lockdown in January 2021.

Hancock said: “We frighten the pants off everyone with the new strain,” to which the Department of Health’s media advisor Damon Poole responded: “Yep, that’s what will get proper behaviour [sic] change.”

What gives these people the right?

Dec. 2020. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock: “When do we deploy the new variant?” https://t.co/geFtC8wrcp pic.twitter.com/u3lr0EEKOe — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) March 4, 2023

Interesting discussion

🗞 Matt Hancock’s plan to ‘frighten the pants’ off the public 🗞@CressidaWetton and @LewisSchaffer react to the Sunday Telegraph’s story. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/0Cr7IcT3sx — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 4, 2023

