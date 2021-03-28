Donald Trump will go to the border within weeks









Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke with Donald Trump on the phone during her Fox show last night. He old her he would be going to the border, probably within the next two weeks. The patrol agents want him to come, he added.

Watch:

Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/euE1ocEBu3 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021

