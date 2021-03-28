Donald Trump will go to the border within weeks

Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke with Donald Trump on the phone during her Fox show last night. He old her he would be going to the border, probably within the next two weeks. The patrol agents want him to come, he added.
Watch:
Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/euE1ocEBu3
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021
Put a flight of stairs up and navigate it like a boss!
Border Patrol in Trump shirts would be a nice touch as the replacements have their CCP Joe (hecho en China by Soros INC) tees on.
Look out with binoculars in an epic Chesty Puller we are surrounded moment for the BIG WIN.