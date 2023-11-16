President Eisenhower Warned Us About Nikki and Michael Haley

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is running for president, and she has also become very wealthy within a short span of time. Investigative reporter Lee Fang wrote an article about her in August and reports that her wealth is rooted in the pro-war advocacy network. Those ties are delineated below

Vivek Ramaswamy is the only candidate who is against escalation in the Ukraine-Russian war. As he puts it, it’s another no-win war, and it is. Right now, it’s at a stalemate. Russia doesn’t want to bring America fully into the war at this point, so it’s just going nowhere, but it is draining our resources, many of which we have gone into more debt to provide.

Vivek wants a quick-negotiated agreement in the fighting and an alliance with Russia to contain China against future aggression.

Several candidates are telling us that supporting Ukraine is moral. Pence has said that Putin is a dictator and a murderer, so we must destroy Russia. However, Zelensky has much the same reputation. Nikki Haley wants more military support and more American funds for war. Her reasoning in August was he killed Prigozhin. So, is she telling us we should fight a war over a radical Russian general who killed a lot of Ukrainians?

Mr. Ramaswamy has harshly criticized Haley during debates for her ties to the Military Industrial Complex, and she has responded with catchy soundbites.

WAR IS BIG BUSINESS FOR THE HALEYS

It is justified criticism. She promotes war, and she and her husband make a lot of money off war. Nikki Haley’s ideas of censoring the Internet are unconstitutional and are probably tied to her pro-war views and her wealth. Nikki recently said that one of her first actions as President would be to make everyone on the Internet reveal their names. They will have to register. In other words, she’ll dox everyone, claiming it’s a national security threat. Our First Amendment allows us to be anonymous.

Mike Benz says the Military Industrial Complex has become the Censorship Industrial Complex. It’s the Blob, baby!

“Because when you trace all of these domestic censorship organizations upstream time and again, what you find is what I term … Obama’s deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes term, but you find this thing, called the BLOB, which is basically the State Department the Defense Department, and the Intelligence services, the same federal agencies that are in control of the American empire on the foreign-facing side, have basically redirected their own statecraft military and intelligence capacities for controlling domestic information flows. And that’s really what you’re up against when you’re trying to uncensor the Internet.”

And there is great wealth to be had in the MIC.

Haley and her husband have a vast investment stock portfolio and $12 million in income because of investments in the military-industrial complex.

It certainly could explain her constant warmongering. The US has an addiction to war that should be broken.

Haley once worked for Boeing, a defense contractor, and she still owns about $250,000 in Boeing stock.

Aside from speaking engagements, her primary income is from United Against a Nuclear Iran. It’s awash in secrecy.

The group has lobbied for military strikes on Iran and is advised by two former Israeli intelligence officials as well as US intelligence officials. The Department of Justice won’t reveal the donors.

Nikki Haley also works as a consultant to Prism Global Management, which is a New York-based investment fund run by Richard Kang. He’s active in the defense world. Also, and this is important, he is an advisor to America’s Frontier Fund, which is tied to Eric Schmidt, formerly of Google, and it’s run by Gilman Louie, the former head of In-Q-tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. America’s Frontier Fund is a primary go-to in case of war.

Haley’s husband Michael Haley, has his own defense contracting firm. He earns up to $500,000 from a company called Allied Defense. Allied Defense is a sister company to Defense Engineering Services that facilitates clients who want defense system acquisitions. [Read on for his possible ties to DES]

According to the Daily Beast, in Michael Haley‘s filings with the state, he noted that Allied Defense has three addresses in Charleston County, South Carolina. The County is home to one of the state’s military air bases and to the $2.4 million mansion that the Haleys bought in 2019. The firm engages in the design and manufacturing of military vehicles, among other services. It is registered to export vehicles to Taiwan.

But Charleston authorities revealed to the Daily Beast that Allied Defense does not have a license to conduct business there. And the company has no real or personal property taxes for any assets within the county. When Haley was asked about it, she said that they are registered to conduct business in the county. Her spokesperson said there was no income for Allied Defense before it was a start-up.

Daily Beast said they didn’t even pay personal property taxes on it. They would have to pay taxes on any equipment, any furniture, or anything that the business owns within those county limits. What does have assets is a larger pre-existing firm that does pay taxes. It has $1.8 million in military contracts, and it’s called Defense Engineering Services. That’s more likely what his company is tied to.

Michael Haley also has clients in Aerospace manufacturing. That brought up to $1 million in income for the couple.

Are we going to consider electing someone for President who has, along with her husband, secret defense deals that bring them big bucks while clothed in secrecy?

WE DID NOT HEED THE WARNING

