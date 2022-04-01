Donald Trump’s 7 Hours of Missing Tape Was a HOAX

Have you heard about the missing 7 hours of tape that Donald Trump used to plan the J6 ‘insurrection’? The media said it is just like Richard Nixon’s missing tapes. It’s all over the news and social media.

Also, as the left-wing conspiracy theory goes, Donald Trump is alleged to have used burner phones. It’s not true and it’s a hoax ginned up the media.

CNN of all outlets said it’s not the case. The records are complete:

According to multiple sources familiar with Trump’s phone behavior and the White House switchboard records, the January 6 log reflects Trump’s typical phone habits. He mainly placed calls through the switchboard when he was in the residence but rarely used it when he was in the Oval Office.

The fact the log does not show calls on January 6, 2021, from the Oval Office is not unusual, said the sources, because Trump typically had staff either place calls directly for him on landlines or cell phones. Those calls would not be noted on the switchboard log.

The six pages of White House switchboard logs for January 6, 2021, are completely based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages and the seven-hour gap is likely explained by use of White House landlines, White House cell phones, and personal cell phones that do not go through the switchboard.

The missing calls also underscore something more endemic: the imperfect and antiquated system of tracking a president’s communications.

The record is complete and there is no gap. And another Leftist hoax dies.

