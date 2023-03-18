Donald Trump’s Back on Facebook!

Donald Trump is back on Facebook. He announced it late this afternoon, with the message, “I’m back.” We’ll see how long he lasts with the censors on Facebook. Most of the censors are legacy media or Soros-tied leftist groups.

No one has the reach that Facebook has, and it’s an important vehicle for someone running for president.

His account was suspended on January 7, 2021, after the January 6 riot and ‘parade’ in the Capitol. The suspension became permanent on January 21, 2021. Fakebook claimed his posts could incite further violence.

He has 86,000 so far. His numbers were kept down the last time he was on. DJT was basically shadow banned. He’s back but so are the censors.

