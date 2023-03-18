Joe Biden Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Some Insulting Jokes

Biden honored St. Patrick’s Day with some offensive jokes. Joe said he’s not Irish because he’s sober. He’s also not Irish since he doesn’t have relatives in jail, or so he says.

Anyway, Joe’s hardly Irish. It’s just a gimmick he used to cash in on the Kennedy family’s popularity. Uncle Joe rode the Kennedy wave. He’s about a third Irish. Most of his ancestry is English, and his family were slave owners. They are related to Jefferson Davis through Davis’s wife.

“I’ve been to Ireland many times, but not to actually look up, to find my actual family members, and there are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden said to laughter.

“I’m the only Irishman you ever met, though, that’s never had a drink, so I’m okay. I’m really not Irish,” Biden said.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ‘I’m really not Irish because I’m sober…and I don’t have any relatives in jail…’ -Joe Biden at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon pic.twitter.com/v9gI8xYylo — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 17, 2023

Related