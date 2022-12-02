Donald Trump’s Brief Message to January 6 Protesters

President Trump sent a message to the January 6 protesters and included his observation about a communist United States in our future. He promised the protesters that he would stop “this weaponization of the Department of Justice.” As the former president said, “people have been treated unconstitutionally.”

He’s “not seen anything like it at all levels” and explained that our country “is going communist.” This isn’t the first time he has said it and the media mocks him for it.

As Democrats move to destroy our Bill of Rights, flood the country with unvetted foreigners, undermine the economy and our values, what do they think is happening?

Former President Trump said they would “get to the bottom of it.” He added that “we can’t let this happen in our country.

WATCH: President Trump delivers special message to January 6th defendants. pic.twitter.com/5BDDi4Afga — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) December 2, 2022

