Donald Trump’s excellent defense

The Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional. The Constitution is clear on the issue of impeachment. The Senate has no jurisdiction over a private citizen. That is Donald Trump’s defense, but that’s not the only defense.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor, told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that he also plans to show videos of Democrats encouraging political violence. That is in response to the Democrat plan to use a video of Trump as evidence Donald Trump incited an insurrection.

“There’s a lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the streets, cheered on by Democrats throughout the country, and many of them in Washington using really the most inflammatory rhetoric that’s possible to use,” Castor pointed out before noting that Democrats were not accused on inciting that violence, yet Trump is on video stating clearly that he wanted people to march peacefully to the Capitol.

“You better be careful what you wish for,” Castor said of the Democrats.

There is no shortage of Democrats calling for violence from Loretta Lynch to Tim Kaine to Maxine Waters to Eric Holder to Nancy Pelosi and on and on.

The truth is there shouldn’t even be a trial and it could not happen without the consent of Mitch McConnell.

