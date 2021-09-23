This is how Texas and other Red States can stop Biden’s invasion

















Our country is under a massive invasion by future Democrats and it’s not in the news. It’s time for the Red States to become truly Red, especially Texas.

Daniel Horowitz spoke about it with border expert Todd Bensman on an Apple TV podcast on June 8th. He wants the state of Texas to secure its own jurisdictional sovereignty.

Texas can’t do anything on immigrant activity so they go after the illegal aliens for crimes. Todd Bensman wants to see them override Border Patrol rules which include rules like not arresting the traffickers.

Daniel Horowitz had a great idea. He said they should view DHS as part of the criminal conspiracy, which they are. Biden is allowing cartels to do whatever they want on our border in violation of our immigration laws on the books. He is in bed with the cartels and enriching them.

There is no immigration law to stop states from protecting their sovereignty. There is a bad Supreme Court ruling in Arizona. The Court at that time decided Arizona couldn’t enforce its own border laws. Horowitz said the Red States should step up now that we have a better Court and make illegal immigration a state crime. Let it go back to the Supreme Court. He has pushed for it. These governors need to do it.

Obviously, Texas would be ground zero for such a case.

Sovereign states should not be at the mercy of a lawless federal government.

Listen:

LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW ON THIS LINK

