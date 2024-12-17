Donald Trump’s Full Wide-Ranging Press Conference

Quote to Remember
Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers, the creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary. ~ Wally Amos
Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. ~ Albert Einstein
Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. ~ Socrates
The essence of tyranny is the enforcement of stupid laws.
Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality.
~ Edmund Burke.
The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.
~ Alexis de Tocqueville
