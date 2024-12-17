Donald Trump’s Full Wide-Ranging Press Conference

You can watch Donald Trump’s press conference on Monday in full below. He answers questions on every topic of the day. It’s a relief to hear someone leading the nation who doesn’t speak in nonsensical word salads or rely on prepared teleprompter messages.


