Donald Trump’s Fundraiser Tonight Could Double the 3 President’s

Last week, Joe Biden was in New York City with former Presidents Obama and Clinton for a fundraiser that netted Biden $26 million for his campaign. This went on while 38 miles away, a wake was held for assassinated Officer Jonathan Diller, a victim of Democrat soft-on-crime policies.

Donald Trump stands to raise between $43 million and $50 million tonight.

Former President Donald Trump has secured commitments totaling $50 million for a Saturday fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, according to four sources familiar with an effort that could bring in double what three Democratic presidents raised last week for President Joe Biden’s re-election push.

Hosted by hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, the event will benefit Trump’s campaign, his Save America PAC, the Republican National Committee, and state chapters of the GOP under a joint-fundraising agreement.

“Saturday’s event signifies the GOP’s finance team is all back home,” said one of the sources, who plans to attend the fundraiser. “Should produce a record haul.”

Trump also held a call with donors and fundraisers on Friday, in which he said he expected to double the amount Democrats raised at the recent Democratic event, according to one of the other sources, who was on the call.

MELANIA TRUMP WILL APPEAR AT THE LOG CABIN FUNDRAISER

Former first lady Melania Trump is set to appear at a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, according to a source familiar with the event.

The fundraiser for the conservative LGBTQ group will be held on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago. The former first lady has participated in events with the Log Cabin Republicans since leaving the White House. In 2021, she was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala.

The event will be largely behind closed doors.

Melania has only appeared on the campaign trail twice.

She joined the former president at the November 2022 kickoff and for an appearance with him in March to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

Trump will hold a fundraiser in Bucks County next week.

Billionaires Bernie Marcus and Jeffrey Sprecher will host the Trump Atlanta Fundraiser on April 10th. Ticket prices range from $6,600 to $250,000 per couple.

Related