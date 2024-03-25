Donald Trump’s Porn Star Hush Money Trial Is April 15th

M DOWLING
On Monday, Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to seek a delay in the Stormy hush money trial. The delay was denied. The trial is set to begin on April 15th. Trump’s SCOTUS hearing on presidential immunity is scheduled for April 25th. Trump can’t attend both. April 26th wasn’t available, or the 27th or 28th, no other day?

In another development today, Judge Merchan reduced Trump’s bond from $454 million to $175 million, a partial but significant victory for the former President. Following the ruling, Trump spoke outside the Bragg courtroom, thanking the appellate division for lowering the bond in the New York fraud trial. He also criticized Judge Engoron, calling him “a disgrace to this country.” Trump also expressed concern that the case is “battering” New York and causing businesses to leave


Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Note to business: MOVE OUT!!! …and see how fast these imbeciles come to their senses…

