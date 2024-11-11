James Carville Points to the Moment Kamala Harris Lost

James Carville does an excellent job of pointing out the mistakes that led to Kamala Harris’s downfall. As Bill Maher said, people didn’t like her, but that wasn’t the only problem.

Carville said Biden’s late resignation left them without a process. He added that the woke revolution and inflation cost them. However, the one money question became the whole campaign.

We all know what that is. The campaign tried to distance her from Joe Biden, but she destroyed that effort on The View. She lied constantly, but this was the one answer that got her.

“The Most Devastating Answer You Can Imagine,” Carville said.

The campaign and DNC ignored Carville as passé, but he’s a good strategist and would have done better than Harris’s campaign of jets and celebrities. We should all be happy they didn’t seek help from him.

‘The Most Devastating Answer You Can Imagine’: James Carville Skewers Harris Over Infamous Exchange With ‘Sunny Hostin, Houston, Whatever’https://t.co/WqLl8AG9Yr pic.twitter.com/hlQnZz1oqG — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 11, 2024

