Donald Trump’s statement on the audit report of Fulton County election fraud

















As we reported yesterday, an independent election audit team, VoteGA, poured through ballot images in Fulton County, Georgia.

As a result, they have strong evidence or proof that the tally sheets included fraudulent numbers. The error rate was just under 60%. Also, thousands of ballots are duplicates but they don’t yet know if they were all duplicate scanned.

This information coincides with other available evidence.

THE STATEMENT FROM FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP

“The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand.”

“According to the just released report from Garland Favorito and the highly respected Voter GA, in Fulton County, the hand recount was wrong by 60%; 100,000 tally sheets for ballots were missing; they duplicated thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden; and fabricated vote counts of 100-0 for Biden, many times!”

“Ballot batch sheets fraudulently showed multiple unanimous 100-0 counts for Biden, as well as 150-0, and 200-0,” he went on. “Are we now in a Third World country? What else will they find once the full Forensic Audit takes place?”

“This means Brad Raffensperfer certified the 2020 Presidential Election Scam despite it being ‘riddled with massive errors and provable fraud’,” Trump continued. “This proves what Suzi Voyles, who worked Fulton elections for decades, suspected, that fraudulent photocopied ballots were counted for Biden. This is on top of the 35,000 illegal votes recently found in Georgia, and the over 100,000 obsolete voter registrations, plus thousands of dead people, deleted AFTER the election.”

“Will the Attorney General of Georgia Chris Carr finally act?” he asked. “How has Governor Brian Kemp allowed this to happen?”

“This is corruption at the highest level,” Trump concluded. “Our Nation is at stake!”

Watch:

We should remind people that a nonpartisan report about the Georgia election said it was “grotesquely” run.

BREAKING: President #DonaldTrump Issues Statement On Huge Election Fraud Revelations Being Exposed In #Fulton County #Georgia! pic.twitter.com/pwQYNXU1Ji — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) July 14, 2021

