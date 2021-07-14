Dr. Fauci insists children over 2 years must wear masks.

















Don’t listen to this Dr. Fauci guy. He refuses to follow the science and insists anyone over two years of age must be forced to wear masks. This is even as the numbers dwindle in the US and it’s no longer at epidemic levels much less pandemic.

We also know small children rarely catch the illness and don’t generally spread it.

It’s best to tell people your child is under two until they start shaving.

In recent months, there have been studies suggesting that mask-wearing can be detrimental to one’s health, namely among children.

A paper from the Journal of the American Medical Association, published in late June, found that there are “consequences of elevated carbon dioxide levels in kids and hypercapnia from inhaled air from the dead space a mask creates,” Johns Hopkins professor Marty Makary wrote on Twitter on July 1. “This is why I was so fired up by the CDC guidance for kids to wear masks outside.”

The study, citing data from 25,930 children in Germany, found that 68 of participating children had issues when wearing nose and mouth coverings.

“Most of the complaints reported by children can be understood as consequences of elevated carbon dioxide levels in inhaled air,” the study reads. “This is because of the dead-space volume of the masks, which collects exhaled carbon dioxide quickly after a short time. This carbon dioxide mixes with fresh air and elevates the carbon dioxide content of inhaled air under the mask, and this was more pronounced in this study for younger children.”

Paul, during a recent interview, argued that mask mandates—namely in schools—aren’t based on scientific data

“It’s about submission,” he told Fox News. “There’s never been any evidence of spreading events in the schools. The kids do very well with this. The idea that we’re going to put masks on the kids, and then we’re going to punish the kids who, for their own medical decision-making or their parents, decide not to submit to this mandate.”

Paul described the CDC’s latest guidance around schools as “basically advertisement and encouragement to get out of the government schools” and send children to private schools or opt to homeschool them.

“But don’t submit to the state, don’t submit to the government,” he said.

