Don’t criticize them! AOC & Omar launch new attacks against GOP

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused conservative activists and the NY Post of inciting violence against a fellow progressive (communist) House member, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

Ocasio-Cortez said at a House Democratic retreat in Leesburg, Virginia, that the New York Post endangered Omar with a front page Thursday that criticized her comments about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, The Hill reported.

You can’t criticize this woman after she dishonors 9/11 victims???

The cover referred to Omar’s recent remarks to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in which she said that that organization was founded “because they recognized that some people did something” on Sept. 11 (that was a lie. The organization was founded in 1994). The cover featured a photo of the burning Twin Towers and the headline “Here’s your something.”

“We are getting to the point where this is incitement of violence against progressive women of color,” Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat (communist), told reporters. “If they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is. This is not normal, this is not a normal level of political debate or rhetoric.”

That’s rich. As if Democrats debate or negotiate anything.

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that an email by Ohio College Republicans calling her a “domestic terrorist” put her in danger.

“Almost every time this uncalled for rhetoric gets blasted by conserv. grps, we get a spike in death threats to refer to Capitol Police. Multiple ppl have been arrested trying to harm me, Ilhan, & others. @GOP, what’s it going to take to stop?” she asked in the Twitter post.

You are not allowed to criticize these leftists, but they can ban, censor, accuse, condemn all of you.

As for Omar, she’s nastier than ever, emboldened by the support she gets from her comrades in the Democratic Party.

Women—especially women of color—have been told to go slow, to not be seen and to not be heard for many years. We are not in Congress to be invisible. In the words of Congressman John Lewis, we are here to make good trouble. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJvMrRMbUS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2019

She thinks she’s as American as ever. She’s deluding herself.