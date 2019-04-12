President Trump just gave a dramatic response to Ilhan Omar’s callous comments about 9/11. Her remarks were very hurtful to those of us who lost people that day.

The President responded with a video and a comment in caps, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

The video began with Omar’s infamous statements from her speech at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reception last month — “some people did something.” It then cut to footage of the attack on 9/11. After a few seconds, the video then went back to Omar repeating the nasty one line.

It cycled through one more time.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019