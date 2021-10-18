Four Must-See Tweets of the Day

















There are four tweets here that you should see.

Mark Levin discussed the first tweet — the stolen election — on his show last night and you can hear that clip on this link. It’s very worthwhile. He goes over the election fraud. In it, he discusses Marc Elias’s corruption and lies. Elias was a major player in influencing the election towards Joe Biden, a dementia-ridden puppet of the Marxists running our nation into the ground.

Watch:

CNN for YEARS regurgitated @marceelias’ lies about Trump *stealing* 2016 election by colluding with Russia. Now they’re pushing his well-funded Democrat operation and lie that preventing election problems is suppression. Same guy running both democracy-threatening lie operations. https://t.co/UCE8NyMtyA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 18, 2021

The fight is on for the brave minority:

WATCH: Many #Southwest Airlines employees gather in front of the company’s headquarters in Dallas to protest the company’s vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/MglTt7jJiS — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 18, 2021

Fascist Canada won’t allow government workers to say, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which has become code for, “F Joe Biden.”

The ACLU is onboard with compelled speech for the benefit of LGBT mafias. They probably agree with this too.

Look:

Canadian government workers must not say “Let’s Go Brandon”, or any variation thereof, in any communication. 😂#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kDVpWQkqk3 — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) October 17, 2021

What a real conspiracy theorist looks like:

“Conspiracy theorist” is a term that gets tossed around a lot, like disinformation, but in this case, Steele literally is a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/BIPPQBSUP0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 18, 2021

Related















