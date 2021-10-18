Four Must-See Tweets of the Day

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There are four tweets here that you should see.

Mark Levin discussed the first tweet — the stolen election — on his show last night and you can hear that clip on this link. It’s very worthwhile. He goes over the election fraud. In it, he discusses Marc Elias’s corruption and lies. Elias was a major player in influencing the election towards Joe Biden, a dementia-ridden puppet of the Marxists running our nation into the ground.

Watch:

The fight is on for the brave minority:

Fascist Canada won’t allow government workers to say, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which has become code for, “F Joe Biden.”

The ACLU is onboard with compelled speech for the benefit of LGBT mafias. They probably agree with this too.

Look:

What a real conspiracy theorist looks like:


