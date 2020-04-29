Great news! Dr. Fauci says drug remdesivir can block COV-19

A new study by the NIH with the drug remdesivir is being released and it’s reportedly showing great signs of effectively treating patients with severe COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirms it is successful.

Fauci says Gilead reports the anti-viral reduced duration of COVID-19 from 15 to 11 days. “A drug can block this virus,” said Fauci about the results of the drug trial. He says the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. He calls the improvement “very important.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 29, 2020

Fauci says Gilead reports the anti-viral reduced duration of COVID-19 from 15 to 11 days. “A drug can block this virus,” said Fauci about the results of the drug trial. He says the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. He calls the improvement “very important.”

He confirms in this brief clip:

Dr. Fauci seems more amenable to new drugs with patents as opposed to a long-tested generic drug like hydroxychloroquine. He usually concentrates on the vaccine that may never come.

Along these lines, a Henry Ford doctor was at death’s door, about to be intubated when he was put on several drugs.

The doctor, Dr. Kaatz, is one of 14 patients at the hospital who’ve received convalescent plasma as part of a treatment program that also included:

Hydroxychloroquine

Remdesivir

Steroids

Interleukin 6

THE STORY

According to CNBC, Gilead Sciences said Wednesday preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of antiviral drug remdesivir improved, and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.

Shares of Gilead were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

It worked with severe cases, whereas hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin worked in the early stages.

There was no control group.

The study tracked two groups of patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19. One group received a 5-day treatment of remdesivir, while the other group took the drug for 10 days. The researchers said more than half of the patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital within 14 days. They said 64.5% of the patients who received the shorter treatment course were discharged, compared with 53.8% of the group who were treated for 10 days.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, a lead investigator of the study.

According to Bloomberg News, the clinical trial “measured how quickly patients no longer needed supplemental oxygen therapy.”

CNBC writes “Remdesivir has shown some promise in treating SARS and MERS, which are also caused by coronaviruses. Some health authorities in the U.S., China, and other parts of the world have been using remdesivir, which was tested as a possible treatment for the Ebola outbreak, in hopes that the drug can reduce the duration of Covid-19 in patients.”