Great news! Dr. Fauci says drug remdesivir can block COV-19

A new study by the NIH with the drug remdesivir is being released and it’s reportedly showing great signs of effectively treating patients with severe COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirms it is successful.
Fauci says Gilead reports the anti-viral reduced duration of COVID-19 from 15 to 11 days. “A drug can block this virus,” said Fauci about the results of the drug trial. He says the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. He calls the improvement “very important.”
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 29, 2020
Fauci says Gilead reports the anti-viral reduced duration of COVID-19 from 15 to 11 days. “A drug can block this virus,” said Fauci about the results of the drug trial. He says the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. He calls the improvement “very important.”
He confirms in this brief clip:
Dr. Fauci seems more amenable to new drugs with patents as opposed to a long-tested generic drug like hydroxychloroquine. He usually concentrates on the vaccine that may never come.
Along these lines, a Henry Ford doctor was at death’s door, about to be intubated when he was put on several drugs.
The doctor, Dr. Kaatz, is one of 14 patients at the hospital who’ve received convalescent plasma as part of a treatment program that also included:
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Remdesivir
- Steroids
- Interleukin 6
THE STORY
According to CNBC, Gilead Sciences said Wednesday preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of antiviral drug remdesivir improved, and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.
Shares of Gilead were up more than 7% in premarket trading.
It worked with severe cases, whereas hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin worked in the early stages.
There was no control group.
The study tracked two groups of patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19. One group received a 5-day treatment of remdesivir, while the other group took the drug for 10 days. The researchers said more than half of the patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital within 14 days. They said 64.5% of the patients who received the shorter treatment course were discharged, compared with 53.8% of the group who were treated for 10 days.
“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, a lead investigator of the study.
According to Bloomberg News, the clinical trial “measured how quickly patients no longer needed supplemental oxygen therapy.”
CNBC writes “Remdesivir has shown some promise in treating SARS and MERS, which are also caused by coronaviruses. Some health authorities in the U.S., China, and other parts of the world have been using remdesivir, which was tested as a possible treatment for the Ebola outbreak, in hopes that the drug can reduce the duration of Covid-19 in patients.”
Comrade Billy Gates will have to slap Faustus around for acting like he cares about the deplorable kulak untermenschen taxable unit serfs.
Report to your local Gauleiter or block CAPO anyone who gets any small amount of comfort or hope from this report.
Paging comrade Winston, this must be flushed down the memory hole or you will see a reduction in vodka rations.
So we have studies with a drug manufactured by one company, a company that Fauci has been directly involved with. Nothing to see here. Why wasn’t the study done “alongside” Hydroxychloroquine. Haven’t there already been studied With that drug. As I understand this Remdesivir is quite the expensive drug and would allow huge profits for that company. As it stands, for me, I trust very little what anyone in government says or does these days.
What is going on here? Fauci says Gilead reports the anti-viral reduced duration of COVID-19 from 15 to 11 days. “A drug can block this virus,” said Fauci about the results of the drug trial. He says the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. He calls the improvement “very important.”
Duration reduced from 15 to 11 days? How is that much help. Doctors with actual “boots on the ground” report great success sometimes overnight ending of symptoms using hydroxychloroquine. Oh, it’s a generic already on the market at a reasonable cost. What is Gilead going to charge for their drug, remdesivir?
Maybe we have a clue of Fauci’s intentions with this sentence: “Shares of Gilead were up more than 7% in premarket trading.”
And I also wonder about Fauci’s using totally wrong numbers when he said the mortality rate also fell from 11% to 8%. Numbers I’m hearing, and even numbers from the NYC epicenter gives the actual mortality rate around 0.5%. The 11% was from discredited projection from the Imperial College London Fauci is apparently still using.