Double Vaxxed people Under 40 Appear to Be Driving Omicron

Omicron appears to be driven by young vaccinated people. Data from Denmark shows that just over 70 percent of omicron cases have been among those younger than 40. This is backed up from data out of South Africa, Sweden, and other diverse countries.
Now that we have a big push to vaccinate the young, we have a surge of Omicron.
COV vaccines can help with hospitalization according to South Africa data, but they are more resistant to Omicron than prior strains. Omicron is much milder than prior variants so far.
The Story
The new variant has now been detected in more than 60 countries, including 24 in Europe, with a similar pattern of infection and characteristics being reported across the globe.
It’s not clear how severe it will become.
“Generally those first cases are in relatively young, relatively healthy and – in the context of Europe – in relatively highly vaccinated groups,” Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization’s Europe office, told the Telegraph.
I thought the not-a-vaccine was the extra most bestest official science (in Thomas Dolby voice) so how are there any new cases at all?
But, but, but, muh science! (in Thomas Dolby voice)
