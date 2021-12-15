The Left “Weaponizes Tornado…Deceit and Deception..Piling on the Misery… Sociopathic”

















Insanity. Its a below average tornado, wind damage and hail season. No credibility No knowledge of past weather, We are in the hands of leftists who weaponize weather for their purposes. Deceit and deception. piling on the misery… Sociopathic. ~ Joe Bastardi on Twitter

After more than thirty tornadoes tore through several states causing death and destruction, Biden decided it was an opportunity to push his political agenda and blame climate change for the “hurricanes.”

“I’m monitoring the situation very closely since early this morning. This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history,” Biden said during a presser.

“Earlier today, I called the governors of the states that have been — experienced severe impacts of the storms, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, as well as Tennessee.”

“Jill and I pray — and I sincerely mean this — pray for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones. And the debris that you see scattered all over the hurricane’s path,” Biden said.

Obviously, there were tornadoes, not hurricanes.

“They lost their homes. They lost their businesses. And it’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy. And we still don’t know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage,” he added.

He was asked if climate played a factor.

“All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change,” Biden said.

He doesn’t even know a hurricane from a tornado.

“The specific impact on these specific storms, I can’t say at this point. The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything. And, obviously, it has some impact here, but I can’t give you a quantitative read on that,” Biden added.

He has zero credibility.

Watch:

“The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything,” President Biden said when asked if climate change played a factor in the intensity of the tornadoes that hit the central U.S. pic.twitter.com/Wzqfh7BGbR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2021



Joe Bastardi called the White House out for the “sociopathic” lies at such a terrible time.

Where is the feeling and sensitivity for these people suffering this disaster? Their lives as they knew them were just wiped out. It’s not their fault and it has nothing to do with the climate.

“Insanity. Its a below average tornado, wind damage and hail season. No credibility No knowledge of past weather, We are in the hands of leftists who weaponize weather for their purposes. Deceit and deception. piling on the misery… Sociopathic,” he noted on Twitter in response to comments from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Insanity. Its a below average tornado, wind damage and hail season. No credibility No knowledge of past weather, We are in the hands of leftist who weaponize weather for their purposes. Deceit and deception. piling on the misery don’t both them. Sociopathic https://t.co/01mruojTFQ — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) December 13, 2021

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi: The mindless media should do their job when Biden weaponizes natural tornadoes | Climate Depot https://t.co/Dl2Figsn38 — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) December 13, 2021

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi & US National Weather Service data debunk Biden’s climate change tornado claim https://t.co/mwwLsUWnkA — Michael Smith News (@mpsmithnews) December 13, 2021

