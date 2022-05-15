Prevailing Opinion on Who Leaked the SCOTUS Document

When NPR and other confused leftists claim that the prevailing opinion is someone on the Right leaked one of the Supreme Court Opinions= on abortion, Rep. Jordan points out how the pattern says something quite different.

His points are indisputable and present very strong evidence of who leaked and why.

The timing and the motivations are indisputable.

Watch:

STACK THE COURT IS THE PREVAILING LEFTIST GOAL

The Democrats are reacting badly to the possible news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They are using it as an excuse to renew demands to stack the Court.

Some Democrats have already spoken up. There are bills waiting to make it happen.

Senator Ed. Markey (MA) and Representative Jerry Nadler (NY) introduced a bill last year (the Judiciary Act of 2021) to “expand the Supreme Court from nine to 12 justices,” and last October, the White House established a commission “exploring potential reforms to the high court.”

The Left operatives on social media are falsely claiming Republicans stacked the Court.

The ‘protests’ planned outside the homes of the six conservative Justices are meant to threaten and intimidate them. If that doesn’t work, stacking the Court comes next.

