Prevailing Opinion on Who Leaked the SCOTUS Document

When NPR and other confused leftists claim that the prevailing opinion is someone on the Right leaked one of the Supreme Court Opinions= on abortion, Rep. Jordan points out how the pattern says something quite different.
His points are indisputable and present very strong evidence of who leaked and why.
The timing and the motivations are indisputable.
Watch:
STACK THE COURT IS THE PREVAILING LEFTIST GOAL
The Democrats are reacting badly to the possible news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. They are using it as an excuse to renew demands to stack the Court.
Some Democrats have already spoken up. There are bills waiting to make it happen.
Senator Ed. Markey (MA) and Representative Jerry Nadler (NY) introduced a bill last year (the Judiciary Act of 2021) to “expand the Supreme Court from nine to 12 justices,” and last October, the White House established a commission “exploring potential reforms to the high court.”
The Left operatives on social media are falsely claiming Republicans stacked the Court.
The ‘protests’ planned outside the homes of the six conservative Justices are meant to threaten and intimidate them. If that doesn’t work, stacking the Court comes next.
An American First Patriot would not have leaked the documents. A RINO maybe! A Godless Communist Globalist Democrat Liberal Loser, most likely.
The bottom is that his will be good for the MAGA Movement. Liberals will play all their games and this will be old news by November. Democrats will talk about packing the Court and push the Fence Post Sitters over to the MAGA Camp.
Liberals just don’t realize that 75% of America Woman are against abortion on demand in the 3rd trimester and this issue will send even more Woman, who the Democrats desperately need, into the MAGA Camp. Woman feel the pain at the Pump and in the Grocery and know it’s 100% Democrat policies behind their pain.
Sometimes I think President Trump gave up the fight because he realized that the Godless Communist Globalist Democrat Liberal Losers would go so far left that they would destroy the Democrat Party. Most of the time it seems to take some real pain to open people eyes to the fact that the water in the pot is now boiling.
One of the things that the New Congress in 2023 needs to do is to put forth an Amendment fixing the Supreme Court at 9 Justices. The Democrats have tried to Pack the Court in the past and that is just plain dangerous.