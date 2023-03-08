Dr. Anthony Fauci Was Burned in Today’s Definitive Hearings

Today’s hearings were very damaging to Dr. Anthony Fauci. He appears to have covered up the Wuhan lab leak that led to the worst pandemic in US history. It now seems obvious after Dr. Redfield’s testimony today that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan lab and Chinese military scientists to develop a superbug through gain-of-function.

The leak in Wuhan is believed to have been accidental, but it wasn’t accidental when the CCP wouldn’t let their citizens travel within China but let them travel throughout the world.

Dr. Paul has been on this issue relentlessly. He laid it all out in an interview on Fox News:

“For years, he [Dr. Anthony Fauci] had advocated for gain of function research. He’s even quoted as saying in 2012, if a pandemic should occur, if a scientist should be bitten by an animal, and the virus gets out of the lab, it would be worth the knowledge.

“But in late January 2020, there’s a flurry of emails that go on all night long till three in the morning. The next day, there’s a video conference and eight good friends of Fauci, scientists, famous virologists come together and they say Dr. Fauci, we think this leaked from the lab. The virus, the sequence of the RNA, is suspicious. We think it came from the lab, and at the end of the phone call, they all became convinced otherwise. And they agreed to write an article saying something the opposite of what they were saying in private.

They orchestrated a cover up.

“So, yes, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins and others orchestrated a cover up. There’s emails between Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci in which Dr. Collins says this wouldn’t be good for China, this wouldn’t be good for science, meaning that it wouldn’t be good for the business of science, for the money that changes hands.

Fauci unwittingly funded bioweapons.

“There’s so much going on here and when the American public finally find out I mean there’s going to be such dissatisfaction in this country like you can’t believe. For example, we know that the NIH gave money to American universities who then gave it to military researchers. These are researchers with the title of General and Colonel in the People’s Liberation Army. Our universities gave NIH money to them to do military research. This is a real problem. When the truth gets out there, when this is finally declassified, it’s going to be explosive.”

Watch:

Rand Paul👉 The reason Dr. Fauci didn’t want any attention drawn to this or to his funding of the lab is that ultimately he would have culpability … When this is finally declassified, it’s going to be explosive. Arrest Fauci for crimes against humanity 👇 pic.twitter.com/PyfJDtl4qB — 🇺🇸Will🇺🇸 (@notBilly) March 7, 2023

Former CDC Director says the virus was the result of gain-of-function.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene asked if he agreed with Dr. Anderson that this virus looked engineered. The former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, responded that he was concerned it was engineered. He agreed it was the result of gain-of-function.

He made his comments before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in a hearing investigating the origins of COVID.

He was hardly forthcoming when he served on the White House COVID advisory panel. In fact, Dr. Scott Atlas said that he – along with Drs. Fauci and Birx didn’t consider the research and spoke with one voice to develop a vaccine. It seems now that Redfield was under some level of censorship.

Today, he burned Dr. Fauci. Watch the last clip. It’s damning.

Watch:

Former CDC director explains to @RepMTG how COVID was engineered pic.twitter.com/z1GtHcoqdP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 8, 2023

Dr. Redfield calls for the end of gain-of-function research.

Rep. Wenstrup asked if gain-of-function stopped a pandemic, and he said, “No, on the contrary, I think it probably caused the greatest pandemic our world has seen.”

He added that the people who promote it have “good will.” He just disagrees.

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions. They’re still guilty. Obama banned it while he was President, and Dr. Fauci indirectly funded it anyway.

By the way, we had these labs all over Ukraine, on Russia’s border.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup: “Has gain-of-function stopped a pandemic in your opinion?” Dr. Robert Redfield: “No, in the contrary, I think it probably caused the greatest pandemic our world has seen.” pic.twitter.com/bGO77EDD0r — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 8, 2023

Dr. Fauci lied

Dr. Redfield said the virus wouldn’t bind naturally, but it now binds due to gain-of-function.

He said he was excluded from calls with Drs. Fauci and Tedros in early 2020 because he believed the virus looked engineered. That was not the approved narrative.

This is what control freaks and censorship will get you.

Rep. Malliotakis asked what the chances are that the scientists changed their minds in three days after they said it was from a lab.

When asked why, he said: “They wanted a single narrative, and I had a different point of view… Science has debated, and they squashed any debate…”

To the question, did Dr. Anthony Fauci lie to Dr. Rand Paul when asked if he funded gain-of-function research, he said, “I think there’s no doubt NIH funded gain-of-function research.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former CDC Director, believes that US taxpayer money from NIH, State Department, USAID, and DOD funded the creation of SARS-CoV-2: “They wanted a single narrative, and I had a different point of view… Science has debate, and they squashed any debate…… https://t.co/JjiaH6SMun pic.twitter.com/yuIBJ7o6gg — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

